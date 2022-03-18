Mumbai: 7 arrested for operating fake angadia firm

The Dindoshi Police in Mumbai on Thursday arrested seven persons for allegedly operating a fake angadia (traditional courier) firm and cheating a city-based businessman of Rs 2 crore.

Somnath Gharge, DCP Zone 12, Mumbai Police, said, "All the seven accused were arrested from different parts of the country. The police have recovered Rs 50 lakh from the accused. The accused has been arrested from Bengaluru, Mumbai's Dharavi, Gujarat, Thane's Kalyan, Mumbai's Taloja and Dongri."

Gharge said, "The accused had set up angadia (courier) office at Karishma Plaza in Malad East. The complainant, Jagdish Prasad Lalchand (70), had given Rs 2 crore to Iqbal Sheikh, Nisaar Ahmed, and Yashwant Singh for transferring it to a party. The amount was later given to Madhumadan alias Murli. Instead of transferring the money, Murli fled from the spot."

When the money was not transferred, Poddar reached the angadia office and he found the shop was closed.

Later, the victim registered a case under sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120 (b) (conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Following this, the police formed two teams and arrested seven people.

The main accused, Murli, has been arrested from Bengaluru. Other accused are Amol Kamble from Kamblem Rupinder Arora from Goa, Nisaar Ahmed from Taloja, Yashwant Singh from Ambivli. They all have been arrested.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

