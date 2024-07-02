Mumbai: After Hijab Ban, College in Chembur Bars Jeans and T-Shirt in Premises

After the hijab ban, a fresh row erupted in a Mumbai college. Acharya Marathe College in Chembur on Monday asked students not to wear jeans and t-shirts on the college premises.

Acharya Marathe College was in the headlines recently after the High Court upheld its dress code banning burqas, niqabs, hijabs, and other religious identifiers such as badges, caps, and stoles. The dress code also prescribed half and full shirts with trousers for boys, and “any Indian/western non-revealing dress” for girls.

More recently, the college issued a directive mandating that students in higher classes must be dressed in “formal” and “decent” attire, with specific instructions for both male and female students.

Some female students dressed in jeans and t-shirts were prevented from entering the college premises alongside others who were wearing hijabs. The aggrieved students accused the college authorities of being narrow-minded and said the regulations on dress code violated their constitutional right to freedom of religion and culture.