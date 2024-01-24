Mumbai airport authority starts razing 20 old buildings of Air India Colony

Mumbai, Jan 24 The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has initiated the demolition of 20 unoccupied and dilapidated structures standing in the sprawling old Air India Colony in Santacruz east, an official said on Wednesday.

The demolition action was part of a comprehensive redevelopment plan of the airport lands, but so far the MIAL has not undertaken any measures against the remaining more than 80 buildings which are still occupied.

However, the MIAL said that the due process of law by filing eviction applications under the AAI Act are being followed for those buildings.

The MIAL said that Wednesday’s action was "conducted in strict adherence to the law and in accordance with the permission/handover granted by the AIAHL, the PSU Asset Holding Company of the erstwhile Air India".

It also said it was committed to upholding the law and to ensure smooth and efficient function of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Nevertheless, considering the Mumbai Airport is a land-constrained aviation asset, the redevelopment initiative is a crucial step in its ongoing efforts to contribute to the expansion and improvement of existing passenger facilities, thus fostering the growth and progress of Mumbai, a company spokesperson said.

