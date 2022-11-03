Mumbai airport Customs seize foreign currency worth $ 4,97,000 from three Indians flying to Dubai

Three members of a family were arrested and foreign currency worth 4,97,000 USD was seized from them, said officials.

According to officials, the recovery was made in a targeted operation carried out by the Mumbai Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Wednesday.

Three Indian passengers, of a family, travelling to Dubai via Fly Dubai flight FZ 446 were intercepted and currency worth 4,97,000 USD, equivalent to approximately Rs 4.1 crore, seized, a customs official said.

The arrested accused were sent to judicial custody.

On October 27, the Mumbai airport customs apprehended two Indians with gold worth over a crore in wax form.

The accused had arrived from Dubai and were carrying the gold in wax form wrapped around their legs, customs officials said.

In a similar haul on October 14, the Mumbai airport customs had arrested an Indian passenger with 16kg gold worth Rs 8.40 crore. The person had arrived from Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Earlier, the customs had similarly seized 15kg gold valued at Rs 7.87 crore in four separate cases and foreign currency worth Rs 22 lakh in two separate cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor