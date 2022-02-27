Mumbai airport makes special arrangements for Indian students returning from Ukraine

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in compliance with the BMC, government and Airport Health Organization (APHO), undertook several measures to facilitate a smooth transit of Indian nationals returning from Ukraine to their respective destinations while adhering to all necessary norms and protocols.

The Air India flight AI1944 from Bucharest, Romania to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) successfully landed at 7.50 pm with 219 young passengers on board on February 26.

"Of the 219 passengers, around 30 were from Mumbai and Maharashtra, who was cleared on priority and escorted out. Around 50 passengers were escorted to Buses at Level 1 for their onward journey to Gujarat", said the CSMIA.

Besides, the airport had set up dedicated check-in counters for recheck and baggage drop of all domestic connecting passengers. CSMIA, in coordination with travel operators, assisted approximately 50 passengers with their domestic onward ticket booking. The airport and the domestic airlines also coordinated together and waived off the excess baggage of the young passengers.

As many as 45 passengers were accommodated at CSMIA's transit hotel - Niranta, while around 10 passengers were made comfortable in the Aviserv Lounge. CSMIA also aided two female passengers by transferring them via CSMIA vehicle to Terminal 1 for their onward domestic connecting flight. All passengers connecting on domestic flights were assisted with security clearance and boarding, informed the Mumbai airport.

"All the 219 passengers were fully vaccinated and did not undergo RTPCR testing. The passengers went through thermal screening by the APHO Officers at the airport, ensuring all health measures were carried out throughout the transit process. 10 Dedicated counters were made operational at the immigrations for quick processing and clearance," said CSMIA.

At the same time, the young passengers were served dinner along with snacks and beverages at the triage area of the airport. The passengers were segregated state-wise as state governments of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Bihar, Haryana, Assam, and Chennai were present to receive the young students from their respective states.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor