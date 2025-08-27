Mumbai artisans craft 'Lalbaug Ke Raja' in Varanasi; create magnificent sheesh mahal pandal

Varanasi, Aug 27 As Ganesh Chaturthi festivities sweep across the nation, the holy city of Varanasi has added its own grandeur to the celebrations. In the Bulanala area, the Shri Kashi Maratha Ganesh Utsav Samiti has installed a majestic Ganesha idol, bringing a slice of Mumbai’s iconic celebration to the ghats of Kashi.

This year, the pandal has been designed as a magnificent sheesh mahal, while the idol itself has been styled after the legendary Lalbaug Ke Raja of Mumbai. What makes the occasion truly special is that the idol was crafted by artisans from Mumbai, giving devotees in Varanasi the rare opportunity to witness the grandeur of Lalbaug Ke Raja without leaving their city.

The excitement among devotees is palpable. Pandals and temples across Varanasi have been decked up, with elaborate decorations, devotional rituals, and cultural programmes marking the celebration.

On the inaugural day, devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers, while the Samiti announced a series of cultural events to be held during the festival.

Nidhi Yadav, a devotee added: “Today we are here to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. This is the only temple in Varanasi where both Riddhi and Siddhi are present together. It feels divine.”

Another devotee, Bhagwati Roy, shared her excitement: “I feel truly blessed to be here. The idol has been beautifully decorated, and we expect huge crowds in the coming days.”

For many, the darshan itself is believed to bring prosperity.

“If you see the Ganesh idol, only good will happen to you,” said Ashok Modanwal.

“Even financial troubles are believed to end with Lord Ganesha’s blessings.”

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha — revered as the god of wisdom, knowledge, prosperity, and the remover of obstacles.

Traditionally lasting ten days, the festival is considered an auspicious period in Hindu astrology for worship and new beginnings. Some traditions also believe the ten days represent ten forms of Lord Ganesha, each symbolising distinct aspects of life.

The festivities will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on September 6, when devotees will carry idols in grand processions through the streets, dancing and chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” before immersing them in the waters of the Ganga.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were first popularised during the Maratha Empire by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who sought to promote devotion, cultural unity, and social harmony. Today, centuries later, the festival continues to unite communities in faith, joy, and tradition.

