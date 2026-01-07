Mumbai BJP warns of 'particular community's silent demographic and cultural invasion'

Mumbai, Jan 7 Amid ongoing BMC polls, Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam on Wednesday raised concerns over a particular community's "silent demographic and cultural invasion" in the city, saying that it is a planned modus operandi involving illegal encroachments, infiltration, and vote-bank politics.

He further targeted Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, questioning how many Bangladeshis and Rohingya infiltrators were settled in Mumbai by a minister who served in Uddhav's cabinet.

"Demography is destiny. We will not allow the colour of Mumbai to change, and we will not allow the Mamdanisation of Mumbai. A safe Mumbai alone can be a developed Mumbai," remarked Satam.

Drawing a parallel with the recent mass shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach, Satam at the press conference warned that if the situation is not controlled, similar incidents could occur at Mumbai's Girgaum Chowpatty.

"What happened at Bondi Beach today could happen at Girgaum Chowpatty tomorrow," he said.

"The public land in several parts of Mumbai is being systematically encroached upon, followed by illegal construction of structures where alleged Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators are settled. They are subsequently helped in obtaining documents such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and voter IDs, thereby being added to the electoral rolls, and also engaged in 'vote jihad' through them," said Satam.

Citing a Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) report, Satam pointed to changes in Mumbai's demographic composition over the decades.

"As per TISS report, Hindus constituted 88 per cent of Mumbai's population in 1951, which declined to 66 per cent by 2011, while the Muslim population increased from 8 per cent to 21 per cent during the same period," he said.

Satam further said a particular community has formed pressure groups and is now seeking not just participation, but a "share in political power".

"This is a long-drawn, deliberate, and well-thought-out international conspiracy," he added.

Targeting Uddhav Thackeray, Satam further questioned how many Bangladeshis and Rohingya infiltrators were settled in Mumbai by a minister who served in Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet. Areas such as Malvani, Malad, Mankhurd, Deonar and Kurla have witnessed the construction of hundreds of thousands of illegal slums "with political blessings", he said.

"How did the voter numbers in wards like Malvani, Malad–Madh, Kurla and Chandivali increase by nearly 50 per cent compared to 2017, even as South Mumbai saw a decline in voters. Who owns the nearly 10,000 illegal buildings in Malvani? Who lives there? And who made these people voters?" asked Satam.

Satam also linked the infiltration to rising crime and substance abuse in the city. Referring to a recent case in which Bengaluru Police arrested a foreign woman on a student visa for drug-related offences, he questioned how she was able to reside in areas like Ghatkopar and Nalasopara, and who provided her shelter.

Citing Mumbai Police data that narcotics worth Rs 800 crore were seized in 2025 up to December 21, Satam asked, "Which local gangs were running the drug trade, and which political parties were protecting them?"

Satam further said that more than 1,000 Bangladeshi nationals were deported by Mumbai Police in 2025 alone, with the number increasing every year.

"The organised rackets involving political forces are facilitating the settlement of illegal immigrants, posing a serious threat to Mumbai’s security," he remarked.

Satam also accused unnamed groups of destroying mangroves to create space for illegal settlements, calling it both an environmental and national security issue.

