Mumbai BMW crash: Mihir Shah admits he was at the wheel, sent to police custody till July 16

Mumbai, July 10 BMW crash prime accused Mihir R. Shah, the son of former Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Rajesh Shah, on Wednesday confessed that he was driving the car when it hit a two-wheeler, killing fisherwoman Kaveri P. Nakhwa on July 7.

Mihir, 24, who was absconding for nearly 60 hours after the accident before he was tracked down and arrested, was produced by the Worli police before a Sewri court and after a brief hearing, he was sent to police custody for a week till the next Tuesday.

Earlier, his father Rajesh Shah, who was abruptly removed from his Shiv Sena post on Wednesday morning, was arrested and sent to 15 days judicial custody on Monday, but then released on bail.

Family driver Rajrishi Bidawat has been sent to police custody till Thursday (July 11), in the sensational case that created a political storm with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi slamming the MahaYuti government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor