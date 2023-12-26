Mumbai-bound flight makes emergency landing in Varanasi as elderly woman dies mid-air

Patna, Dec 26 A Darbhanga-Mumbai SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing in Varanasi after an elderly woman died onboard mid-air.

The victim identified as Kalawati Devi (85) was travelling with her grandson from Darbhanga to Mumbai in SpiceJet flight SG 116. After the flight took off from Darbhanga airport at 5.40 p.m. on Monday and travelled some distance, her health deteriorated.

The flight finally left for Mumbai from Varanasi at 7.30 p.m. on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor