Mumbai cops solve kidnapping case in 12 hours, nab woman yearning for 'male child'

Mumbai, Sep 29 * Moving swiftly, Mumbai's Malvani police solved a kidnapping case of a 18-month old toddler and arrested the woman kidnapper, who claimed she committed the crime as she yearned for a male child, officials said here on Friday.

A complaint was lodged by Kavita R. Wadar, after her minor son was kidnapped when he was in the care of her 9-year-old daughter.

The accused woman, identified as Sonam S. Sahu, 28, came there and gave the little girl Rs 200 and asked her to go and buy some snacks and biscuits.

When the girl left, the woman allegedly picked up the toddler and disappeared from there, creating a furore in the locality.

Following the complaint, Malvani Police Station Senior Police Inspector Chimaji Adhav set up a crack team, deployed tech-intel and managed to zero in on the accused woman in barely 12 hours. She was caught and arrested while the toddler was safely returned to the Wadar family, he said.

During interrogation, among other things, the accused woman claimed that she had two daughters and desperately wanted a male child leading her to kidnap the boy in the vicinity. However, police said that there are too many loopholes in her statement and are investigating the exact motives behind the crime.

