Mumbai court dismisses bail pleas of 3 accused in 'Bulli Bai' app case

Mumbai's Bandra court on Thursday dismissed the bail pleas of Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh, and Mayank Rawat, three accused in the 'Bulli Bai' app case.

All three accused are in judicial custody currently.

A Bandra court had earlier sent co-accused Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat into 14-day judicial custody till January 28. Prior to this, they were sent to Mumbai Cyber Cell police custody till January 14 after being arrested from Uttarakhand on January 5.

Vishal Kumar Jha has been sent to judicial custody will January 24.

Earlier this month, Mumbai Police had filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' application hosted by the GitHub platform.

West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

The case has been registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

