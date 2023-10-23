Mumbai Court extends Pune drug-lord's police custody till Oct. 27

Mumbai, Oct 23 A Mumbai Court has extended the police custody of the Pune-based arrested drug-lord Lalit Patil till October 27, officials said here on Monday.

Patil, who had "escaped" from the clutches of Pune Police on October 2 when he was in the Sassoon Hospital, was arrested by a team of Mumbai Police from near Chennai.

He was brought to Mumbai on October 17 after which he was sent to five days police custody.

After the first remand ended, he was produced on Monday before an Andheri Magistrate Court which extended his police custody till Friday. A team of Pune Police is also in Mumbai to seek his custody for cases filed against Patil in the same case in Pune.

