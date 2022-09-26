Mumbai court extends remand of 5 PFI accused till October 3

A Mumbai court on Monday extended the remand of 5 PFI accused arrested in Mumbai for another 8 days.

The extension has been granted till October 3.

The accused were produced before the court at the end of their 5-day remand today.

The accused were arrested on September 22 in raids by multi-agency teams led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) across several states for alleged support to terror activities in the country.

The National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and the state police forces jointly carried out coordinated searches at the houses and offices of the PFI leaders and members across India.

Searches were conducted at 93 locations in 15 states of India in which over 100 activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested.

The states where the raids were conducted included Andhra Pradesh (4 places), Telangana (1), Delhi (19), Kerala (11), Karnataka (8), Tamil Nadu (3), Uttar Pradesh (1), Rajasthan (2), Hyderabad (5), Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur.

The searches were conducted in connection with five cases registered by the NIA following "continued inputs and evidence" that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organisations.

A large number of criminal cases were registered in different states over the last few years against the PFI and its leaders and members for their involvement in many violent acts.

Earlier on September 25, Pune Police registered a case against the protesters who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans in Pune.

'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised outside the District Collector's office on Friday in Pune city where Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres gathered against the recent arrests of its leaders across the country.

Some protestors were detained by Pune police and a case was registered for unlawful assembly against protestors. Police also arrested some protestors.

"Case registered under sections of rioting and for blocking the roads at Bund Garden police station. Probe underway pertaining to videos that went viral. Stringent action to be taken against culprits," said Sagar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Pune.

Earlier, Pune Police had said they will probe and verify the videos and action will be taken accordingly.

"We have received some videos, we will investigate and verify them completely and take action accordingly," the DCP had said.

Reacting to the sloganeering incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister said stringent action will be taken. "We will take stringent action against any person raising Pakistan Zindabad slogans in Maharashtra," Fadnavis said.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Rane took to Twitter and warned those raising such slogans. He also sought a ban on PFI.

( With inputs from ANI )

