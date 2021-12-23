Mumbai cyber cell arrests Bengaluru man for threatening to kill Aditya Thackeray

The cyber cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a man from Bengaluru for allegedly threatening Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Jaisingh Rajput, calls himself a fan of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to the Mumbai Police, the accused allegedly called the minister on December 8, but the latter did not receive the call. The accused then sent threatening text messages to the minister.

A text sent by the accused read, "You have killed Sushant Singh Rajput. The next number will be yours".

The police further said that in the subsequent messages, abusive language was used.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said that the Home Department will probe it and find out who is behind it.

"I think it is a serious matter. After losing power, some organisations are behaving in this manner. Home Department will probe it and find out who is behind it. They will be nabbed and punished," said Malik.

Malik further alleged that he has also received such threats.

"The manner in which Aaditya Thackeray received a threat letter, we suspect that it's connected to the organisations that murdered (Narendra) Dabholkar and (Govind) Pansare. I too have received such threats. We've written for an investigation into it," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

