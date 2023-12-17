Mumbai doctor levels rape allegations against steel group baron, Sajjan Jindal

Mumbai, Dec 17 In a sensational development, a 30-year old woman doctor has accused a prominent industrialist of sexual assault on her last year, as per a detailed complaint lodged with Mumbai Police.

A resident of Juhu, the woman doctor, has filed the complaint against the 64-year old JINDAL Group head, Sajjan Jindal, with the Bandra Kurla Police Station on December 13.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the police, the victim was introduced to Jindal at an IPL match inside the VIP Box of the International Stadium, Dubai on October 8, 2021 during the COVID pandemic.

They exchanged contact details and started chatting on Whatsapp when Jindal sought to meet the victim, an ex-beauty pageant winner.

In December 2021, the woman said she had gone to Jaipur for an event where she again met Jindal and they talked and chatted.

Then, as per the victim, Jindal allegedly tried to get cosy with her, calling her with words like 'babe', 'baby' and insisted meeting in a hotel, despite her suggestions to meet in a public place.

There, Jindal displayed his romantic inclinations, assured her full privacy in a hotel room and even offered his credit card details for personal use which she declined.

Her complaint alleged that on December 24, 2021, Jindal booked a suite at a five-star hotel in Bandra west, Mumbai, in her name.

They met and Jindal reportedly shared his marital problems, then he allegedly hugged the victim, and attempted to kiss her, but she spurned his overtures.

Later, Jindal purportedly asked her to send him her revealing photos but she ignored and he also tried to lure her with offers of a bungalow, car and business help.

When she demanded to make their relationship legal with a registered marriage, the Jindal Group honcho allegedly refused, citing societal norms, yet proposed they could live as 'husband and wife' abroad, but she refused to budge.

After some more meetings at his office in BKC, Jindal allegedly forced her to have oral sex in the bathroom of his office.

The woman doctor said she felt traumatised by his conduct, sexual exploitation causing great mental and emotional agony, resulting in her filing the complaint in February, after which the accused attempted to dissuade her with offers of money to withdraw the case.

