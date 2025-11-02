Mumbai: DRI seizes drugs valued at Rs 42 crore, 2 arrested

New Delhi, Nov 2 In a major crackdown on international narcotics trafficking, the Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), on Sunday, seized 42.34 kg of hydroponic weed valued at nearly Rs 42 crore from two passengers arriving from Bangkok at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the two passengers shortly after their arrival and subjected their baggage to a detailed examination.

During the inspection, officers discovered 21 food packets containing noodles, biscuits, and other items that had been cleverly stuffed with the illicit substance.

Subsequent testing using the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) field kit confirmed the material as hydroponic weed, a high-grade form of cannabis cultivated using advanced soil-less techniques.

The 42.34 kg contraband was seized under provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and both passengers were taken into custody.

Officials said that the arrests mark a significant step toward dismantling the network facilitating the smuggling of such high-value narcotics into India.

This operation follows closely on the heels of another major seizure by DRI Mumbai just two days earlier, when officers confiscated 4.7 kg of cocaine worth Rs 47 crore on Friday. This operation led to the arrest of five individuals, including carriers, financers, handlers, and distributors.

With these back-to-back operations, DRI Mumbai has intercepted drugs worth more than Rs 90 crore in the past three days alone, underscoring the agency's aggressive stance against the narcotics trade.

Further investigation is underway to trace the wider international and domestic links of the syndicate involved in smuggling the contraband into India.

The agency also emphasised that it remains steadfast in its resolve to build a "Nasha Mukt Bharat" (drug-free India), relentlessly intercepting narcotics, dismantling international trafficking syndicates, and safeguarding the health, well-being and security of our nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor