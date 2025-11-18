Mumbai ED court frames charges against ex-Maha Minister Nawab Malik in PMLA case

Mumbai, Nov 18 A Special PMLA Court in Mumbai on Tuesday framed charges against former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s syndicate.

Malik, who is currently out on bail, pleaded not guilty. However, the court found enough evidence to proceed against Malik.

The case pertains to the alleged illegal acquisition of around three acres of land in the Goawala Compound in Kurla, said to belong to one Munira Plumber.

Malik, Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar, her aide Salim Patel, and 1993 Mumbai blasts accused Sardar Khan are accused of conspiring to grab the land and later launder the money. The ED values the proceeds at around Rs 16 crore.

Earlier in the day, the court dismissed a discharge application filed by Malik’s firm, Malik Infrastructure, which argued that the Enforcement Directorate's case was based on “guesses and conjectures” and that the company did not exist when the alleged transactions took place.

The court, however, ruled that there was sufficient prima facie evidence to proceed, noting that the preliminary investigation indicated Malik and the other accused, allegedly associated with the D-Company, participated in the illegal acquisition and laundering of the land.

Malik also sought a six-week postponement of the framing of charges, saying his petition in the Bombay High Court was scheduled for hearing soon. His counsel, Taraq Sayed, argued that the ED had not submitted certain documents that could assist the defence and that, after the full disclosure, there may not be any need to frame charges.

Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves countered that there was no stay from the High Court and therefore the trial could not be halted. The court agreed, citing Supreme Court and High Court directions to expedite cases involving MPs and MLAs, and rejected Malik’s request.

The ED arrested Malik in February 2022, alleging he colluded with Haseena Parkar to illegally acquire the Kurla property using forged documents and criminal intimidation. Malik and two companies are named as the accused in the case.

The court formally framed charges against Malik and the other accused on Tuesday afternoon, paving the way for the trial to begin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor