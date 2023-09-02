Mumbai: Ex-BJP MLA's son crashes Lamborghini into Bandra-Worli sea link railing

Mumbai, Sep 2 The son of a former BJP MLA reportedly crashed his Lamborghini Huracan into the railing of the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai on Saturday.

The incident took place when Taksheel Mehta, the son of former Mira-Bhayander MLA Narendra Mehta, lost control of the luxury vehicle while driving towards Worli at 7:30 a.m., resulting in a collision with the railing. While Taksheel sustained injuries to his hand, no other individuals were hurt in the accident.

The Lamborghini Huracan comes at a hefty price tag of up to Rs 3.5 crore in the Indian market.

Evident from the visuals captured at the scene, the impact of the crash was substantial, as the orange Lamborghini's hood and front grill were torn apart. The deployment of airbags within the vehicle was noted by the authorities, highlighting the force of the collision.

The Worli police took custody of the damaged Lamborghini and transferred it to the police station for further investigation. A case of rash driving has been filed in connection with the incident.

--IANS

janvi/arm

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor