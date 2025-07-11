Mumbai Expressway Accident: Truck Falls Off Flyover and Bursts Into Flames in Haryana; 2 Injured (Watch Video)

Mumbai Expressway Accident: A speeding truck lost control and fell from a flyover on the Mumbai Expressway near Gurugram, Haryana, on Friday, July 11, 2025. The fall caused a massive explosion and a severe fire that destroyed goods worth several lakh rupees.

VIDEO | Haryana: Speeding truck catches fire after going off the Mumbai Expressway flyover; driver and conductor injured.



According to reports, the truck was carrying a large quantity of electronic items, home delivery goods, and other valuable products. Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control while driving at high speed.

Three fire engines rushed to the scene soon after the accident. Firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control. The flames were intense and thick smoke spread across the surrounding area.

The truck driver and his assistant suffered serious burns. According to the reports, both were admitted to a hospital and are in critical condition.