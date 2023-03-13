Mumbai: Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Jogeshwari, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai on Monday, fire officials said.

"The fire started at 11 am on Monday near Ram Mandir in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai," they said.

"As soon as the information about the fire was received, 8 fire tenders reached the spot and went about controlling the fire," said the official.

No casualties have been reported.

The firefighters are on the spot and efforts to douse the blaze are underway, they added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

