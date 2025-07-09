Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Kotak Mahindra Bank in Kandivali; Firefighting Ops Underway (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at Mumbai’s Kotak Mahindra Bank In Kandivali around afternoon. Fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately to douse the raging flames. However, no casualties were reported and no one sustained injuries in the incident. Last week, a fire broke out on a top floor flat of a 20-storey building in Goregaon East. One man was rescued from the blaze that broke out in flat number 2005 at 1 pm at Raheja Residency on Arunkumar Vidya Marg, the Mumbai Fire Brigade official informed, reported PTI.

