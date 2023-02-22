Mumbai: Fire breaks out in slums of Kamla Nagar

A massive fire broke out in the slums of Kamla Nagar area of Mumbai during wee hours on Wednesday, officials said.

As per information, the fire was noticed by locals of the area, who in turn raised an alarm and informed fire department.

Ten fire tenders have reached the spot and are carrying out the rescue operation, said officials.

Further details are awaited in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

