Mumbai-Frankfurt Flight Bomb Threat: Vistara to Deploy Substitute Aircraft for Passengers Stranded at Turkish Airport

On Saturday, Vistara announced that it will dispatch an alternative aircraft and a new crew to transport passengers from its Mumbai-Frankfurt flight to their destination. The flight was diverted to Erzurum Airport in Turkey on Friday following an alleged bomb threat.

Flight UK 27, which operates on the Mumbai-Frankfurt route, took off from Mumbai at 1:01 p.m. on Friday after a one-hour delay. It was scheduled to arrive in Frankfurt, Germany, at 5:30 p.m. local time.

The substitute aircraft is expected to arrive at the Turkish airport by 12.25 (local time) and depart for Frankfurt with all passengers by 14.30 hours (Local time), Vistara said in an updated statement of X (formerly Twitter).

The Dreamliner 787-9 was diverted to Turkey after the airline's crew discovered a note on board claiming there was a bomb. According to Vistara sources, the aircraft, carrying 247 passengers and crew, landed safely at Erzurum Airport at 7:05 p.m. local time on Friday, as reported by AP.

Also Read| Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara flight diverted to Turkey after bomb threat message.

"Since the crew have exceeded their duty time limitation, we are sending an alternate aircraft, with a fresh set of crew, to Erzurum Airport, Turkey, which is expected to arrive there by 1225 hours (local time) and depart for Frankfurt, with all customers, by 1430 hours(local time)," Vistara said in its updated statement.

It said that all the necessary checks have been conducted and the customers, along with the crew and aircraft, have been cleared by the security agencies. In the meantime, all efforts are being made to minimize inconvenience to customers, including offering them refreshments and meals, Vistara said in the statement.