Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express to have a halt at Vapi station

An additional stoppage is being provided on the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train route. Starting today, all Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express trains (Train No. 20901/20902) will stop at Vapi station. With this the arrival and departure timings of the other stoppages is likely to be affected.

PM Narendra Modion on September 30 flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express train between Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central. Vande Bharat 2.0 will boost connectivity between the two business hubs of India.