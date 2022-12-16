Mumbai: India made destroyer 'Mormugao' to be commissioned on Dec 18

With an aim to further augment the Indian Navy's mobility, reach and flexibility towards the accomplishment of its role and tasks in the Indian Ocean and beyond, 'Mormugao' a P15B stealth guided missile destroyer, is scheduled to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, informed the Ministry of Defence on Friday.

The ship would be inducted at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai on December 18.

The event marks the formal induction into the Navy of the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai.

Named after the historic port city of Goa on the West coast, Mormugao coincidentally undertook her first sea sortie on 19 Dec 21, when Goa celebrated 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule.

The majestic ship measures 163m in length, and 17 m in breadth with a displacement of 7400 tonnes and can rightfully be regarded as one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India. The ship is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) configuration, capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots. The ship has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section (RCS).

"Mormugao is packed with sophisticated 'state of the art' weapons and sensors such as Surface to Surface Missile and Surface to Air Missiles. The ship is fitted with a modern Surveillance Radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship. The ship's Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities are provided by the indigenously developed Rocket Launchers, Torpedo Launchers and the ASW helicopters. The ship is equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions," read an official statement by the Ministry of Defence.

A unique feature of this ship is the high level of indigenisation of approximately 75 per cent incorporated in the production, accentuating our national objective of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat', said officials.

"Some of the major indigenised equipment / system onboard Mormugao include Surface to Surface and Surface to Air Missiles, Torpedo Tubes and Launchers, Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers, Super Rapid Gun Mount besides, Combat Management System, Integrated Platform Management System, Automated Power Management System, Foldable Hangar Doors, Helo Traversing system, Close-in Weapon System and Bow mounted SONAR. Major OEMs as well as small MSMEs such as BEL, L&T, Godrej, Marine Electrical Brahmos, Technico, Kineco, Jeet and Jeet, Sushma Marine, Techno Process, etc. have all contributed in making of the mighty Mormugao," added the statement.

"With a clear focus on indigenisation and self-reliance, 42 out of the 44 ships and submarines under construction are being built in Indian Shipyards. In addition, AoN has been accorded for 55 ships and submarines which will all be constructed in Indian Shipyards," the statement noted.

( With inputs from ANI )

