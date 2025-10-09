Mumbai insurance fraud case: Private firm proprietor sentenced by CBI

New Delhi, Oct 9 The CBI Court in Mumbai has convicted and sentenced an accused in an insurance fraud case involving Rs 25 lakhs.

According to the CBI, the accused's name is Pravin Dagha, proprietor of M/s Pravin & Co., Navi Mumbai and the CBI court on October 9, 2025, convicted and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a period of four years and to pay a fine of Rs 25,00,000/- in an Insurance Fraud Case.

The agency, in its press note issued on Thursday, said that the instant case was registered by CBI, ACB, Mumbai on March 28, 2018, against the accused in connivance with other officers of National Insurance Company, dishonestly obtained a false claim of over Rs 21 lakhs.

“The instant case was registered by CBI, ACB, Mumbai on March 28, 2018 on allegations that Pravin Dagha, Proprietor of M/s Pravin & Co., having office cum Godown located at Kurla (W) Mumbai, in connivance with officials of National Insurance Company, Mumbai and unknown others during the period 2010-2011 fraudulently and dishonestly submitted forged documents and obtained a false claim of Rs. 21,96,174/- from National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), Mumbai against the Standard Fire and Special Perils Policy,” the agency said.

After the conclusion of this meeting, the CBI filed a charge sheet on December 29, 2018, against the above convict and three officials of NICL.

The CBI further added that after the trial, the court convicted and sentenced the accused for four years' RI with a fine of Rs 25,00,000/ while the three public officials of NICL have been acquitted of all the charges.

This reflects the CBI’s consistent efforts to nab those officials who misuse their position to gain money via dishonest means by targeting innocent customers.

