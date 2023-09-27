Mumbai man arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

Mumbai, Sep 27 In a shocking incident, a 53-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of an eight-year-old minor girl living in a same building in Mumbai's Jogeshwari suburbs, police sources said here on Wednesday.

The accused, said to be closely acquainted with the victim’s family, was arrested on Sunday after a complaint registered by the girl’s mother.

A working woman, the mother used to drop her minor daughter under the care of her neighbour when she left for office as there was nobody at her home.

The man, who has a wife and two grown-up children, allegedly took advantage of the situation and sexually assaulted the minor girl at his home.

Few days ago, the girl narrated the incident to her mother who lodged a police complaint.

The police moved swiftly into the matter, registered a FIR and have nabbed the accused man under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, even as further investigations are on.

