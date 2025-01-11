Mumbai Metro Lines 7 and 2A get nod for full-speed operations

Mumbai, Jan 11 In a major milestone for Mumbai's metro network, the Chief Commissioner of Rail Safety (CCRS) has granted safety certification for the regular authorisation of Mumbai Metro Line 7 (Red Line) and Metro Line 2A (Yellow Line).

This achievement marks the successful compliance with all conditions set during the provisional authorisation, enabling unrestricted operations at a full capacity speed of 80 kmph, up from the previous temporary speed limit of 50 to 60 kmph at certain locations.

Both lines, operated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), are critical to easing congestion on Mumbai's busiest routes. Metro Line 2A spans 18.6 km from Dahisar to DN Nagar with 17 stations, while Metro Line 7 covers 16.5 km from Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E) with 13 stations. Together, they serve over 2.5 lakh daily passengers, with cumulative ridership exceeding 15 crore since operations began.

MMRDA's efforts to implement state-of-the-art technology - such as driverless-capable trainsets, Communications-based train control (CBTC) signaling, platform screen doors, and innovative ticketing systems - aim to provide Mumbai with a safe, eco-friendly, and efficient metro network.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: "The regular authorisation for Metro Lines 7 and 2A is a step closer to transforming Mumbai into a world-class city with an efficient transport network. This achievement reflects our government's commitment to providing sustainable, time-saving, and eco-friendly mobility options for Mumbaikars. With this development, we are delivering on our promise to make Mumbai’s public transport system the backbone of its progress."

Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman MMRDA Eknath Shinde commented: "Mumbai's metro expansion is a game changer for the city, and the regular authorisation of Metro Lines 7 and 2A is a testament to MMRDA's dedication to its vision. This will significantly reduce congestion on key routes and improve the quality of life for commuters. We remain committed to further developing Mumbai's metro network to meet the demands of our ever-growing city."

Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said: "This milestone reflects MMRDA's relentless efforts to adhere to the highest safety standards and operational excellence. The removal of speed restrictions and the safety certification by CCRS will enhance the metro experience."

