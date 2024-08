Mumbai Metropolitan Region's first double-decker flyover along with Metro route opened

Mumbai, Aug 28 The Mumbai Metropolitan Region's first double-decker flyover in Mumbai's western suburbs Mira Bhayandar was on Wednesday inaugurated and opened for vehicular traffic.

The state-of-the-art infrastructure, which integrates a double-decker Metro viaduct with a flyover on Metro Line-9 is set to revolutionise daily commuting for residents of Mira-Bhayander, officials said.

The double-decker flyover, approximately 1 km in length and elevated 5.5 meters above the current road level is expected to ease traffic congestion at Pleasant Park, Hatkesh, and Silver Park Junctions.

Designed to accommodate heavy traffic, including multi-axle vehicles, the flyover meets the required standards.

The structure is enhanced with furniture, signage, and lighting in accordance with the required specifications, and features a distinctive aesthetic inspired by the Metro Red Line.

Further, the double decker flyover is also expected to provide substantial benefits to commuters, reducing travel time by 8 to 10 minutes and facilitating smoother vehicle flow. This efficiency will help decrease fuel consumption, resulting in cost savings for drivers.

Additionally, by reducing vehicle idling time, the flyover will lower greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants.

The elevation of the roadway also contributes to noise reduction and helps preserve green spaces that are vital to maintaining the urban ecosystem.

Citing the challenges faced during the construction, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in a release said that it relocated approximately 3 km of the main double-circuit Dahanu-Versova power generation line.

To ensure the functionality of the Metro, this double-circuit power line was elevated to 75 meters above ground level, making it the second-tallest of its kind in Maharashtra.

I-girder (flyover pier cap) precast elements technology was employed to save construction time and ensure the highest quality. The project was completed within two years, as the erection of U-girders was carried out during the day without disrupting traffic flow, utilising a technology known as the

'Tyre Straddle Carrier' technology allows vehicles to pass through its arms, unlike cranes, which typically restrict traffic. This was crucial, as approximately 800 vehicles pass through this road every hour.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said: "The inauguration of the first Double-Decker Flyover in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is not just a milestone for Mumbai but also a significant step in Maharashtra's development. This project will resolve traffic problems and save time and fuel for commuters. The project has been implemented based on modern technology and efficient planning, accelerating development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area. Additionally, this project will improve traffic coherence in the city and make commuting more comfortable for citizens."

MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said the flyover was designed to integrate with metro pillars.

"Now, you will see the metro operating on the upper level while vehicles commute on the flyover below, with road-level traffic flowing smoothly. This project provides a modern solution to meet Mumbai's transportation needs, reducing traffic congestion and offering commuters a faster, safer, and more convenient travel experience. It will be crucial for Mumbai's growing needs and future urban development," he added.

