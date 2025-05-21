Mumbai: Minister tells BMC to impose penalties on negligent road contractors

Mumbai, May 21 Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar on Wednesday directed the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to impose penalties on negligent contractors engaged in road works.

“The contractors have clearly fallen short in planning and executing the road works as required. Those who have failed to deliver must face strict penalties,”he said during inspection drive in the eastern suburbs on Mumbai to review the progress of various road works.

He began the inspection from MP Vaidya Marg to Tilak Road Junction in Ghatkopar (N Ward) where it was observed that a road left dug up for six months had been concreted just that morning, a concern already raised by frustrated residents.

Accompanied by BMC Additional Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, minister Shelar took serious note of the public’s grievances and issued firm instructions for immediate corrective measures, said the minister’s office in a release.

While inspecting the road from Ghatkopar West to Vikhroli Park Site in N Ward, it was found that cement concrete had been laid just a few hours prior to the visit. Local residents expressed strong dissatisfaction about the contractor, said the release.

In S Ward, minister Shelar visited Ashok Kedare Chowk and Tembhi Pada roads in Bhandup West when they found that the work remains incomplete.

Only partial concreting has been done and the road levels have not been set properly, a matter of serious concern.

After local BJP office bearers and residents expressed deep anger towards the contractors, the minister Shelar highlighted these issues to Additional Commission (Projects) Abhijit Bangar and instructed to take immediate corrective measures for all the identified shortcomings.

Shelar told reporters: “We take full responsibility for the condition of roads in Mumbai’s suburbs. Our commitment is clear – we will inspect every lane, highlight the shortcomings and convey our stance firmly to the government to ensure timely action. We have directed the administration not to initiate any new road works until the ongoing ones are completed properly. If one side of a road is done, it must be fully finished, levelled and aligned with the other to ensure smooth traffic flow. As accountable public representatives, the BJP has taken to the streets with local leaders to ensure accountability and action.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor