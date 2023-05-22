Mumbai: NCP chief Jayant Patil to appear before ED today in Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited scam, party workers protest

Mumbai( Maharashtra) [India], May 22( ANI): Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil will appear before ED today in connection with the alleged IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited) scam.

Meanwhile, NCP workers on Monday protested in Mumbai over the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summon to party leader Jayant Patil.

"I will cooperate and provide whatever information they ask for," said Jayant Patil.

"I will be present at ED office today at 11 am. Since the summons of ED, I have been receiving calls from office bearers of my party and other friendly parties from all over the state and I understand that people from all over the state are coming to ED office today. I request that no one should come to Mumbai. I will fully cooperate with the ED in this inquiry and thank you all for the love you have shown me," tweeted the NCP chief.

The ED last week summoned NCP's Maharashtra unit's chief and MLA Jayant Patil to appear before the agency on Monday, in the IL&FS case.

This was the second summons by the agency sent to the NCP leader in connection with the alleged IL&FS scam.

On May 11, the ED summoned Patil to appear before the agency, to record his statement in the case. However, he later cited his busy schedule and requested ED for another date to appear before it.

He had sought 10 days' time from the federal agency. The ED is probing the NCP Maharashtra chief's alleged involvement in dubious loans extended to Kohinoor CTNL by IL&FS, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing the Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West).

The ED began its probe into the IL&FS money laundering case in 2019 based on a First Information Report by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

