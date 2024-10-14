Mumbai-New York Air India Flight Diverted to Delhi After Bomb Threat

An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi on Monday, October 14, following a security concern arising out of a bomb threat.

According to the officials, all passengers on board are safe, and further investigation is underway. The plane is currently at the Delhi International Airport, and police said all standard safety protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

An Air India flight operating from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi following a security concern arising out of bomb threat. The aircraft is currently stationed at the IGI Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and… — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2024

The flight took off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at around 2 am on Monday and reported a bomb threat immediately after the takeoff. However, the airline has not issued any official statement regarding this.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts on 17th Floor in NRI Complex (Watch Video).

According to the Air India spokesperson the flight from Mumbai to John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) received a specific security alert and the flight was diverted to the Delhi Airport. All passengers are safe and at the airport terminal.

"Flight AI119 operating from Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi. All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal," said Air India Spokesperson.