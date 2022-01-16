Mumbai: Passengers from UAE exempted from compulsory week-long home quarantine, RT-PCR test upon arrival

Passengers arriving from United Arab Emirates (UAE), including Dubai are now exempted from compulsory seven-day home quarantine and RT-PCR test upon their arrival to Mumbai, as per an order from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"To contain the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the city, special SOPs for monitoring of international travelers arriving from United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Dubai in Mumbai were issued under circular No. MGC/F/5819 Dated 29.12.2021. As per these SOPs, 7 days Home quarantine and on arrival RT-PCR test was made mandatory for such passengers. These directives are now revised as below: 1). No special SOPs henceforth will be applicable for passengers coming from United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Dubai 2). Guidelines applicable to international travelers arriving from "Countries other than Countries at-risk" will be made applicable to trave*rs arriving from United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Dubai," reads the order issued on Sunday.

These directions will be enforced with effect from midnight of January 17 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

