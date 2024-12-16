Mumbai: People get Ayushman cards in Borivali, hail PM Modi for ‘good scheme'

Borivali, Dec 16 Senior citizens aged 70 years and above are now getting the benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), which provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. The process of issuing Ayushman cards to these elderly citizens is going on at various government hospitals, primary health centres and community health centres.

Some of the people in Mumbai’s Borivali received Ayushman cards on Monday and they were seen visibly happy after getting the health cards. IANS spoke to some of them.

A senior citizen Vasant Joshi said, “I received the Ayushman card today. We will benefit from it. I am over 70 years old. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi that under this scheme I will get treatment worth Rs 5 lakh annually. PM Modi is running good schemes for the poor in the country.”

Rita Joshi said, “Ayushman Yojana is a very good scheme. When we are ill, we are unable to get treatment due to lack of money. But, under Ayushman Yojana, we can get treatment worth Rs 5 lakh in the hospital. Today we are feeling very good. PM Modi is doing very good work for the country.”

Speaking to IANS, Vipin Shah said, “Today we have received the Ayushman card. We want to thank PM Modi. Our card has been made through the Aadhar card.”

Sitaram Garg said, “I have received an Ayushman card. I will be able to get treatment worth Rs 5 lakh annually. Prime Minister Modi is doing a good job.”

Another woman said that Prime Minister Modi has come up with a very good scheme for senior citizens. “Because we do not have medical insurance… We do not even have money for treatment. Under the Ayushman card, we can go to any hospital and get treatment. It feels very good that our Ayushman card has been made. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Central Government has come up with a very good scheme. Prime Minister Modi is doing a very good job.”

