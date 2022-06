Mumbai Police book BJP leader Mohit Kamboj in fraud case

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered a case of fraud against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj following a complaint by the manager of Indian Overseas Bank.

As per the Mumbai police, the manager alleged that Kamboj was one of the three directors of a company that took a loan of Rs 52 crores and used it for a purpose other than the intended purpose.

A case has been registered under sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Kamboj and the other two directors, Mumbai Police said.

Further details are awaited.

In April this year, the BJP leader had alleged that an attempt to "kill" him was made by Shiv Sena workers and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

However, he said that no one was injured in the incident.

Following the incident, the Mumbai police had received complaints from both sides.

Kamboj lodged a complaint alleging that a mob of Shiv Sena workers attacked his car at Kalanagar junction on Friday. It is the place where Matoshree - the private home of Uddhav Thackeray - is located.

While the Shiv Sena, in its complaint, alleged that Kamboj was doing a recce of the Chief Minister's residence and had weapons in his car.

( With inputs from ANI )

