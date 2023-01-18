Mumbai: Police books 2 unknown persons under 'murder' charges, search on

The Mumbai Police have registered a case against two unknown persons for allegedly killing a person in the Dharavi area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased was taken to the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital Emergency Room (Sion Hospital) where he was declared "brought dead".

The Dharavi Police has registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) [Punishment for murder] and the search of the accused persons is currently underway.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

