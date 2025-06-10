Mumbai Police bust robbery gang, four arrested

Mumbai, June 10 The Mumbai Police’s Kurar unit have busted a gang of robbers and arrested four accused, said officials here on Tuesday.

During police interrogation, it was revealed that the accused are history sheeters. The gang also had a woman member.

One of the accused, Abdul Ansari alias Appu Khota, a resident of Goregaon East, has more than 47 robbery cases registered against him. The other three accused have been identified as Deepali Bhul alias Deepali Sharma, Suraj Jadhav and Akash Pawar.

The officials said that the accused, Suraj Jadhav, is an auto-rickshaw driver living in the Malad area. He used to provide information to the other accused about which houses were locked.

The gang would then target and rob those empty houses. Appu Khota is the main accused who guided his associates, said the officials.

Several cases have been registered against him at the Aarey, Dindoshi and Kurar police stations, as well as other police stations.

He has also been convicted in a previous case, according to a police officer. Khota, however, never mended his ways and continued to commit crimes.

In the particular case registered at the Kurar police, the gang stole gold ornaments and Rs 4.72 lakh cash.

According to the police, the complainant, 38-year-old Najeer Khan, resides in Malad East. The robbery occurred between May 30 and June 6, when Khan and his family were not at home and the house was locked.

The thieves broke the lock and stole 100 grams of gold ornaments, 240 grams of silver ornaments, and cash worth Rs 4.72 lakh.

After returning home, Khan found the house broken into and filed a complaint, following which the police got into action.

The police arrested the four, and after interrogation, all the stolen ornaments and cash were recovered.

The accused were arrested on June 8, and the court remanded them to police custody until June 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor