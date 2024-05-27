Mumbai Police get bomb hoax calls at airport, Taj hotel

Mumbai, May 27 An unidentified person on Monday called up Mumbai Police Control Room claiming that bombs had been planted at the Mumbai Airport and the Hotel Taj Mahal, an official said.

Following the call, the security apparatus was alerted and searches were carried out at the two locations, but nothing suspicious was detected.

A complaint has been lodged and preliminary investigations indicate that the call originated from a location in Uttar Pradesh around 11 a.m.

The caller had spoken very briefly, then abruptly disconnected, and now the phone is switched off, but the matter is being probed as per protocol, a source said.

