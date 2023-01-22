Mumbai Police seizes drugs-contraband worth over Rs 1 crore; one held

Mumbai Police anti-Narcotics Cell has seized drugs worth Rs 1 crore 30 lakhs from a man, it said on Saturday.

According to the police, they recovered "high-quality Heroin" weighing 325.1 grams. Besides, they have also arrested the accused person and recovered Rs 4 lakh 60 thousand cash from his possession.

The police have lodged the case and are probing into the matter.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, the Mumbai police said that they had arrested a man for allegedly supplying contraband drugs in Dindoshi and other parts of Mumbai.

"We had seized a sizeable quantity of MD drugs, commonly known as ecstasy. The estimated value of seized contraband in the international market was over Rs 20 lakh. Since then we have been looking for people involved in the supply of the contraband," Mumbai police said on Friday.

The police made the arrest on Thursday night, and the accused was later produced in a court on Friday. He was subsequently sent to the police remand, thereafter.

( With inputs from ANI )

