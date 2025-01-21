Mumbai Police take accused Shehzad to Saif Ali Khan's house to recreate crime scene

Mumbai, Jan 21 The Mumbai Police on Tuesday took the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, to Saif Ali Khan's house to recreate the crime scene.

Shehzad was taken to Khan's apartment on the 12th floor of the Satguru Sharan building in the Bandra area at around 5:30 a.m. The police team recreated the crime scene. The police are trying to find out how the accused managed to reach the actor's home. The accused was not seen on any camera while entering the building.

Police took the accused wherever he went after leaving Saif Ali Khan's house. Shehzad was taken to the garden near the Satguru Sharan building and then to the National College Bus Stop where he was said to have stopped and stayed for a while after committing the crime. During the probe, the police took Shezad to the Bandra Railway Station from where he had fled. Police are trying to find out how he reached the station.

After the various scene creations, the accused was taken to the Bandra Police Station.

The police were trying to record the chain of events starting from Shehzad's entry to the building to his fleeing before being arrested.

Shehzad, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man, was arrested on Sunday morning (January 19) from Thane city. Mumbai Police claim he is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh. The accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane

A court remanded the accused in police custody for five days. The accused has reportedly confessed to the crime, saying "haan, maine hi kiya hai (yes, I did it)".

Saif Ali Khan was attacked on January 16 by Shehzad, who entered his house and attempted a robbery. In the process of this burglary, Khan was attacked and stabbed with a knife six times.

According to police sources, Shehzad was arrested near Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali in Thane, about 35 km from Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra area. The breakthrough came after over 70 hours of an intense manhunt that was launched following the attack during a failed burglary bid in the early hours of Thursday.

The police traced Shehzad to a labour camp in a forested area in Thane. As soon as Shehzad got a whiff that policemen were looking for him in Thane, the accused hid himself in the bushes, a source said. "He was arrested after a search operation that lasted for seven hours in the city," the source added.

DCP Dixit Gedam on January 19 told the media that Shehzad is a Bangladeshi national. "He does not have any Indian documents. Some things found in his possession show that he is a Bangladeshi national," Gedam said. Police also said the accused had been living in Mumbai for the past four months and had changed his name to Bijoy Das.

