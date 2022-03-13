Mumbai: Police to record statement of Fadnavis in transfer, posting case

Mumbai Cyber Police will record the statement of former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis at his residence on Sunday in the transfer, posting case.

Police arrangements have been made outside Fadnavis's official residence.

Earlier, Fadnavis on Saturday said he had received a notice in which the Mumbai Police summoned him on Sunday in connection with the case.

On Thursday, Fadnavis slammed the Maharashtra government, alleging that it had been brushing aside the case for the past six months.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Fadnavis said, "Mumbai Police has sent me a notice under Sec 160 CrPC, asking me to appear before them at BKC Cyber Police Station at 11 am tomorrow. I will go there and record my statement."

"As a leader of Opposition, I have the privilege to not reveal where I got the information from but I was Home Minister once and understand my responsibility. If an offence was falsely registered and the police want some help, I will respond. So, I will go to the Police Station tomorrow," said Devendra Fadnavis.

The BJP leader alleged that the state government was attempting to protect the scamsters involved in the case.

"Had the government caught the scamsters and those who are being probed by the CBI on time and not brushed the matter aside for six months, then I need not have exposed it. The State Government wants to protect them and somebody who has exposed this is being called to the police station," he said.

On February 26 this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil claimed that former Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla had tapped phones of political leaders like Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade and Ashish Deshmukh.

( With inputs from ANI )

