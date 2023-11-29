Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Lifetime achievement for Neerja Chowdhury

Mumbai, Nov 29 The Mumbai Press Club will confer its RedInk Award for Lifetime Achievement on veteran journalist-author Neerja Chowdhury for her contribution to media for over four decades, as per an announcement here on Wednesday.

The RedInk Journalist of the Year-2022 shall be shared by Dhaniya Rajendra and Sharad Vyas, besides 28 other media winners in 12 different categories of the awards.

This year, the awards shall be presented by the 99-year-old freedom fighter Dr. G.G. Parikh as the chief guest and former Additional Solicitor-General of India, Indira Jaising, at a function scheduled in the Royal Opera House, here on December 2.

As he reaches the 'century' of his life on December 30, Parikh -- who was jailed as a student while protesting during the Freedom Movement -- shall also be felicitated for his long services to the country through social reforms.

The Mumbai Press Club instituted the RedInk Awards in 2011 to accord peer recognition to good investigative journalism and feature writing and to raise the bar of the media in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor