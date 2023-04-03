Mumbai : PT teacher arrested for molesting school girl

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a school teacher for allegedly molesting a schoolgirl.

Police stated that the accused used to molest the minor during exercise sessions.

"The accused working as a Physical Training teacher in a municipal school used to molest the minor student on the pretext of teaching her exercise. On the complaint of the girl's parents, police arrested him from the Kandivali area," a police official said.

The 16-year-old studying at Municipal School in Kandivali East had repeatedly told her family about the molestation after which her parents registered a complaint at Mumbai's Samta Nagar Police station.

The police official said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) act.

"Samta Nagar Police Station started the investigation by registering a case against the accused teacher under Section 354 of IPC and POCSO Act on the basis of the complaint of the minor girl student," the police official said.

Police also stated that further investigation is underway into this matter.

In an unrelated incident a 4-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a doctor at his clinic in North West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said on March 28 that they have arrested the accused doctor.

A 4-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a doctor at his clinic in North West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said on Tuesday, adding they have arrested the accused doctor.

Police said that they have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and other sections of IPC after the mother of the victim filed a complaint

"The accused doctor has been arrested," said an official of Delhi police

The alleged incident of molestation that took place on Sunday came to light on Monday after the victim's mother filed a complaint. As per the complaint, the girl had pain in her stomach and her mother took her to a clinic near the house at Adarsh Nagar on Sunday.

"When she went inside the clinic with the girl, the woman remembered she had forgotten her wallet outside. The mother told the police when she returned inside, she found the doctor had put his hand inside the girl's dress. Following this, she informed the police about the matter on the same day," read the complaint.

"We have filed an FIR under POCSO and other sections of IPC after the mother of the victim filed a complaint on the same day," an officer of Delhi police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor