Mumbai-Pune-Bengaluru Expressway to Cut Travel Time to Just 5 Hours, Says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has revealed plans that will drastically cut travel time between Pune and Bengaluru to just five hours. This development comes as part of a broader infrastructure push, which includes the construction of a new Mumbai-Pune highway. The highway will eventually extend all the way to Bengaluru. Speaking on the progress, Gadkari stated that construction has already commenced and that the government will be investing ₹50,000 crore in road and highway development within Pune district alone. This project aims to enhance connectivity and promote faster and more efficient intercity travel.

The new expressway is set to originate from the Atal Tunnel in Mumbai and will be linked to the Pune Ring Road before heading south toward Bengaluru. This corridor is expected to significantly improve travel times between Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. Gadkari highlighted that since the highway work is already underway, there’s no necessity for a formal inauguration ceremony. The project is designed to slash the travel time from Pune to Bengaluru to nearly five hours. Additionally, plans include constructing elevated roads in Pune, leveraging India’s financial and technological resources while calling for greater commitment from stakeholders.

Nitin Gadkari emphasized that around ₹2 lakh crore worth of infrastructure projects are currently being executed in the Pune district. He reminisced about his role in acquiring land for Pune airport's expansion and expediting the Pune metro initiative. Stressing the principle of balanced urban development, Gadkari assured that every city will benefit equally from government efforts, with no regional bias. He received accolades from Maharashtra’s top leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, who praised his contributions to making Indian infrastructure comparable to international standards under his ministerial leadership.

During the event, Gadkari shared an anecdote about the construction of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway to underline his approach to governance and cost-efficiency. When a private firm submitted a bid of ₹3,600 crore for the project, he instead enabled the Maharashtra state government to complete the same work at a much lower cost of ₹1,600 crore. This decision not only saved public funds but also showcased his commitment to effective and transparent project management. The story was a testament to his determination and political will in driving infrastructure growth while maintaining fiscal discipline and public accountability.