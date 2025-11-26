Mumbai remembers its martyrs and citizens on 26/11 terror attack anniversary

Mumbai, Nov 26 People from different walks of life in Mumbai got together on Wednesday to commemorate the martyrs and victims of the terror attacks in the city on November 26, 2008 and pay tributes.

The National Security Guard (NSG) conducted the “Neverever” memorial at the Gateway of India to honour the martyrs, survivors and all victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The solemn observance was to reaffirm the nation’s resolve that such an assault must never ever recur, the NSG said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who paid tributes at Shaheed Smriti Smarak at the Mumbai Police Commissionerate to those who lost their lives in the terror attack, said, “I offer my humble tributes to the brave sons of India and innocent citizens who lost their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Their courage and sacrifice will forever remain etched in our nation’s memory.”

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde said, “I pay heartfelt tributes to all the heroic martyrs -- policemen and soldiers -- who sacrificed their lives on November 26, 2008 during the terrorist attack on Mumbai without caring for their own lives, while saving the lives of many innocent citizens. I also pay tributes to the innocent citizens who met their death.”

Dy CM and NCP president Ajit Pawar said he paid tributes by offering flowers at the Shaheed Smriti Smarak at the Mumbai Police Commissionerate erected in memory of the officers and employees of the Mumbai Police Force and security forces who were martyred while combating the 26/11 terrorist attacks.

“In the cowardly terrorist attack of 26/11 that struck the nation's economic capital, Mumbai, the valiant soldiers of our security forces confronted the terrorists with unparalleled courage, fortitude, and valor—for the sake of the motherland, to save the lives of ordinary citizens—sacrificing their own lives when the moment demanded it. The sacrifice and martyrdom they offered for the nation will forever remain etched in memory. Heartfelt tribute to the brave sons of Mother India who were martyred in this inhuman terrorist attack in Mumbai, to the heroic soldiers, and to the innocent civilians who lost their lives! A black day in the history of the country,” said Dy CM Pawar.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti said, “They stood in the line of fire, so Mumbai could stand again. Remembering the brave souls who defended Mumbai in its darkest hour. In the longest night, bravery burned the brightest. Honouring the courage that rises, steady and bright, guiding us forward."

Earlier in the day, in a post of X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to all the people who lost their lives in the cowardly terror attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008 saying that "terrorism is not a curse for just one country, but for the entire human race."

In his post, HM Shah wrote, “On this very day in the year 2008, terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on Mumbai and committed heinous and inhuman acts. I pay my respects to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while bravely facing the Mumbai terrorist attacks, and I offer my tributes to all the people who lost their lives in this cowardly attack.

"Terrorism is not a curse for just one country, but for the entire human race. The Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, which the entire world is appreciating and providing broad support to India's anti-terrorism campaigns."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor