Mumbai reports 20,181 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 29.90 pc

Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 29.90 per cent, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday.

With these, Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 853,809, while the tally of active cases stood at 79,260, said the BMC in a bulletin.

With 2,837 in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries mounted to 755,563. The recovery rate is currently at 88 per cent in the city

A total of 16,388 people died so far with four new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 0.99 per cent and the doubling rate of patients is 70 days.

As per BMC, a total of 67,000 test samples were collected of which 20,181 were tested positive.

1,170 patients were hospitalised today. 106 patients are on Oxygen out of total hospitalised patients.

Out of 35,594 available beds, only 5,998 are occupied by the patients so far. Only 16.8 per cent of beds are occupied out of the total available beds.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 36,265 new cases, 13 deaths and, 8,907 discharges today.

The State reported 79 Omicron cases today, taking the tally to 876 including 381 recoveries.

( With inputs from ANI )

