Mumbai Reports One Covid-19 Death; Registers 21 New Cases

Mumbai, Jan 6: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has risen in recent days. On Saturday, the city reported 21 new cases, including one death. The death was of a 52-year-old man who was a resident of Chembur. He was admitted to a public hospital on Thursday after complaining of fever, cold, and difficulty breathing. His Covid-19 test came back positive on January 5. His condition worsened and he died on Friday.

None of the 21 new cases in Mumbai were admitted to the hospital. Currently, 16 of the 4,215 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in the city are occupied. A total of 320 tests were conducted on Saturday. No cases of the new Omicron variant, BA.2, have been reported in the city so far.



Newly reported cases in Greater Mumbai:

Mumbai Municipal Corporation - 21

Thane - 2

Thane Municipal Corporation - 15

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation - 10

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation - 2

Raigad - 6

Panvel Municipal Corporation - 2