Mumbai Stampede: Delhi Rail Division Implements Crowd Control Measures Ahead of Festive Season

The Northern Railways and the Delhi Rail Division announced the implementation of special crowd management and control measures at New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway stations, effective until November 7, in anticipation of the festive season. This decision follows a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station, where at least 10 people were injured as hundreds attempted to board a Gorakhpur-bound train to return to their native places for the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals.

In anticipation of high passenger volumes during the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals, the Delhi Division of Northern Railway has implemented special crowd management and control measures at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) and Anand Vihar (till) 07.11.2024," a release issued by the Northern Railways said.

A designated holding area has been established at New Delhi Railway Station (Ajmeri Gate side) and the circulating area of Anand Vihar railway station. This area is equipped with additional ticket counters, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines, enquiry counters, a 'May I Help You' desk, catering services, drinking water, and mobile toilets to enhance passenger convenience. Additionally, the Delhi Rail Division has temporarily closed direct access from the Delhi Metro skywalk to the foot overbridge during this busy period.

Additionally, several trains, including Bihar Sampark Kranti (12566), Sampoorna Kranti (12394), Vaishali Express (12554), and Purshottam Express (12802), have been temporarily reassigned to specific platforms to improve crowd control. The sale of platform tickets has also been suspended during the festive season to help decongest the stations.