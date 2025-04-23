Mumbai Terror Attacks: NIA Opposes Tahawwur Rana’s Plea To Talk to Kin, Says Might Share Crucial Information

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed the plea of speaking with family made by the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack, Tahawwur Rana. NIA said that if allowed, he might share some crucial information. The law agency, opposing his plea, made an official submission sharing their take on his appeal. Rana requested to connect with his family members, pointing out that they might be worried about his well-being. The law agency also added that the matter was at a crucial stage.

Through his attorney, Rana, who was placed under 18 days of custody on April 10, had filed an application, arguing that he had a fundamental right to speak with his family.

After the US Supreme Court rejected his review request against his extradition on April 4, the 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent, who was a close acquaintance of David Coleman Headley, the primary conspirator of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was taken to India.

Prior to his trip to India, Headley allegedly discussed the entire plot with Rana as part of the criminal conspiracy, according to the NIA. The NIA informed the court requesting Headley's remand that he had written an email outlining his assets and possessions to Rana in anticipation of possible difficulties. Additionally, it said that Headley told Rana about the plot's connection with Pakistani nationals Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman, who are also charged in the case. The roughly 60-hour attack claimed the lives of up to 166 people.