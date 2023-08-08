Mumbai to observe ‘No Honking Day’ tomorrow, Aug 16

Mumbai, Aug 8 The Mumbai Traffic Police has designated a ‘No Honking Day’ on Wednesday (August 9) and again on August 16 in an effort to curb the din and noise pollution, as per an announcement on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the traffic police have urged all motorists to refrain from unnecessary honking and help create a quieter and healthier environment on the roads.

The Traffic Control Branch had drawn attention of vehicle owners to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, Rule No. 119-120 pertaining to horns and silencers and said that these should be as per the prescribed norms.

It has warned that unnecessary honking will attract strict action and penalties under the MV Act Sec. 194(F), modified silencers or exhaust pipes that flout regulations as per Sec. 198 will also face penalties.

Barring emergency vehicles like ambulances or fire brigades, the Mumbai Traffic Police has appealed to all drivers or riders in the city to refrain from needless honking on August 9 and 16, and even on all other days.

This is the second ‘No Honking Day’ after June 14 when the Mumbai Traffic Police booked 2,116 violators in an effort to make Mumbai roads free of cacophony.

